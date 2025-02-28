New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): NCP (SP) spokesperson Seema Malik on Friday condemned the incident in the Delhi Assembly, where AAP leaders were stopped from saying "Jai Bhim." She also reacted to comments made by Parvesh Verma on the protest and AAP.

Speaking to ANI, NCP (SP) spokesperson Seema Malik said, "Frankly, if even today in this democracy, people are stopped from saying Jai Bhim or such things happen, it is very sad, and we strongly condemn them." She further questioned, "If even after coming from the premises of an assembly, legislators are being stopped, then what kind of democracy is this?"

NCP (SP) spokesperson Malik went on to accuse the government of being "anti-Dalit" and "anti-Ambedkar. As she said, "I think that, frankly, this government of ours is probably anti-Dalit or anti-Ambedkar because I have seen such things happening before. Whenever there is a Jai Bhim issue or anything related to Ambedkar, you should look at what has been happening. A few days ago, we saw that Ambedkar's photo was removed. On the first day of your government, you removed the picture of Ambedkar."

She expressed concern over the symbolic politics surrounding Ambedkar, saying that simply placing statues or awarding titles like Bharat Ratna isn't enough. She emphasized that true respect for Ambedkar's legacy should involve following his ideas, not just using them for political gain.

Further, Dr Seema Malik, NCP (Sharad Pawar) spokesperson, responded to Pravesh Verma's statement regarding the protests and commotion in the Delhi Assembly during the Lieutenant Governor's speech. She said, "To say that nothing has happened here in ten years, no one will believe it. It's not like the government has been sitting idle. Many things have been done, like the Mohalla Clinics, good work in education, and several schemes that the BJP is now following. Earlier, they used to criticise these initiatives, calling them 'Revdia' and so on, but now they are following the same."

"So, to say nothing happened, I don't believe that. As far as protesting is concerned, they (the opposition) used to do it too. The opposition's role is to protest if they feel something is wrong, and I don't think it is wrong to raise such issues," Malik said.

Lastly, she also questioned the Speaker's actions, stating, "I have seen how the Speaker acted when the opposition raised their voice. I don't think it's wrong to protest or raise issues."

Earlier, Speaking to the media, Delhi Minister and BJP leader Parvesh Verma said, "Nothing has happened (in Delhi) for 10 years. The noise they made or the protest they did during the speech of the Lieutenant Governor also happened for the first time... The opposition can make as much noise as it wants in the House, but when the President or the Lieutenant Governor is giving his speech, then noise is not allowed during that time. In a way, this is a big crime... I expect them (the opposition) that they will not do this in future." refine this and give quotes

On February 25, tensions escalated in the Delhi Assembly as Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended 12 MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi and AAP MLA Gopal Rai, amid uproar ahead of the tabling of the CAG report.

As soon as the Lieutenant Governor (LG) began his address, AAP MLAs started raising slogans, leading to chaos in the House. Before the LG's speech, AAP members also chanted "Jai Bhim" slogans. Following the disruption, the MLAs were suspended from the House.

The suspended MLAs then took their protest outside the Assembly, raising slogans against the state government while carrying posters of Babasaheb Ambedkar. (ANI)

