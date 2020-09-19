Bhopal, Sep 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said people who had the capacity must voluntarily pay their COVID-19 bills so that medical infrastructure in the state gets support.

Treatment for the infection is free across the state.

He also urged shopkeepers to shut their establishments partially on weekdays to check the novel coronavirus spread.

"No money is being charged for the treatment of COVID-19 as a large section of society cannot pay this amount. Those capable should voluntarily pay medical bills after receiving treatment," Chouhan said in a meeting he held to review the coronavirus situation in the state.

Chouhan added he would pay bills run up during his treatment for COVID-19 at Chirayu Medical College Hospital.

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, who was present in the meeting, said he too would pay for his coronavirus treatment bills.

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday witnessed a record single- day spike of 2,607 cases, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,03,065, as well as 42 deaths.

