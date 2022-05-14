Bengaluru, May 14 (PTI) BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Saturday said those trying to make singing the national anthem a controversy are unfit to be in this country, as rendering it at any point of time should be a matter of pride.

Stating that those who are "emotionally" Indians will not make singing the national anthem a controversy, he said, adding that madrassas should voluntarily follow it, instead of doing it under instructions.

Singing the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' has been made compulsory at all madrassas in Uttar Pradesh from last Thursday.

The Registrar of the Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board, had issued an order to this effect to all the District Minority Welfare Officers on May 9, but it came into effect from May 12, when regular classes began after Ramzan holidays.

Asked whether such a measure is needed in Karnataka's madrassas too, Ravi said, "It is not a matter of discussion...they have to do it voluntarily, not under instructions."

"Singing the national anthem should not become a controversy. Those making singing the national anthem a controversy are unfit to be in this country," Ravi said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said singing the national anthem at any point of time should be a matter of pride.

"If someone has to be forced to sing the national anthem, it will reflect the commitment of such people. Those who have commitment will naturally sing and respect the national anthem. Those who don't respect the national flag, national anthem, Constitution are just technically living in this country, not emotionally. Those who are emotionally Indians will not make it a controversy," he added.

