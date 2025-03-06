Patna (Bihar) [India], March 6 (ANI): Bihar Minister Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu has criticised Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's support of MLA Abu Azmi over his remarks on Aurangzeb.

Speaking to ANI, Bablu asserted that those who speak in support of Azmi are traitors.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Share Market Opens Flat, Sensex Above 73,600, Nifty Drops 12.65 Points.

"This is very unfortunate and wrong. Aurangzeb looted this country. He was known as a tyrant. So, action was taken against the one who said it. Those who speak in support of him are traitors," the Bihar Minister told ANI on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar suspended Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi for the entire duration of the ongoing Budget session.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 06, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Azmi also received the support of Samjawadi Party Chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, who claimed that the suspension violated freedom of expression.

"If the basis of suspension starts getting influenced by ideology, then what difference will there be between freedom of expression and subjection? Whether it is our MLAs or MPs, their fearless wisdom is unmatched. If some people think that by 'suspension' one can rein them in, then this is the childishness of their negative thinking," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Abu Azmi had reportedly said that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and "built many temples". He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindu and Muslim.

Abu Azmi called the suspension "arbitrary" and alleged threats to his life and his family.

Azmi took to X to express his concerns: "My suspension is arbitrary on the part of the government, there is a threat to my life and that of my family. Two laws are in force in Maharashtra, if democracy has ended in Maharashtra then the government can do anything to the public and the elected representatives of the public." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)