Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Thousands of devotees assembled at Assi Ghat on Friday in Varanasi to celebrate Chhath Puja.

People were seen wearing traditional attires and offered prayers at the ghats.

Also Read | Tina Dabi, Athar Khan File Divorce in Jaipur Family Court With Mutual Consent.

This year, the festival is being celebrated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and many devotees said that they prayed to Chhathi Maiyya to keep everyone safe from the virus.

Amid a worrying spurt in coronavirus cases across the country, people gathered in blatant violation of social distancing norms, to celebrate the Chhath festival.

Also Read | Delhi-Mumbai Train Services to be Suspended? No Decision Has Been Taken, Says Central Railway.

The Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar which also happens to be the fourth day after Diwali.

As per the Hindu traditions, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)