India News | Thousands Gather at Hyderabad's Nampally for Annual 'fish Prasadam' Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): Thousands of people from across the country converged at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally on Monday as the annual distribution of the 'fish prasadam' began, drawing a massive turnout of asthma patients seeking relief.

The ritual, administered by the Bathini Goud family, involves placing a live sardine fingerling stuffed with a secret herbal paste into the throat of the patient. The event is traditionally held to coincide with the onset of the Mrigasira Karthi, a period which practitioners believe is ideal for the treatment to take effect.

Also Read | Muharram 2026 Date, Ashura Significance and the History of Karbala.

By Monday evening, long queues had already formed as patients, many arriving from distant States, waited for their turn. The venue has been secured with extensive barricading, and officials have deployed additional security personnel to regulate the flow of crowds. Public amenities, including medical aid camps and drinking water stations, have also been set up across the grounds.

The event, which attracts both scepticism from the scientific community and fervent faith from participants, saw testimonials from many who have travelled great distances.

Also Read | Jaipur Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 08 June 2026: Clear Skies and a High Temperature of 39?C.

Hanumanth, a patient from Maharashtra, expressed satisfaction with his experience. "I am feeling 85 per cent relieved from these medicines," he said, noting that while the high turnout necessitated rebooking his travel, he was appreciative of the police department's crowd management.

For others, the logistics provided by the administration were a highlight. Rampravesh, a first-time attendee from Delhi, noted that the arrangements, including accommodation facilities, were handled efficiently. Rithu, a patient from Uttar Pradesh, echoed this sentiment, commending the Telangana police for maintaining order amidst the dense crowd.

Rohit Kumar, who travelled from Bihar accompanied by a group of 15 to 20 people, highlighted the availability of basic amenities, noting that free food was being distributed to the devotees at the venue. The distribution is scheduled to continue for two days, with authorities expecting the momentum to remain high as more patients arrive to receive the traditional treatment. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)