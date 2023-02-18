Haridwar, Feb 18 (PTI) Thousands of devotees thronged the Shiva temples to take a dip in the Ganga and make an offering of its holy waters to the deity on the occasion of Mahashivratri here on Saturday.

Devotees queued outside the Daksheshwar Mahadev in Kankhal area of Haridwar which is considered very important.

Long queues of devotees were also seen at Bilkeshwar Mahadev, Tilbhandeshwar Mahadev, Gauri Shankar, Nileshwar Mahadev and Daridra Bhanjan temples from the early hours where they were waiting to perform 'Jalabhishek'.

Kanwariyas also took a holy dip in the Ganga at 'Har ki Pairi' on the occasion of the festival.

