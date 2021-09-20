Mangaluru, Sep 20 (PTI) Hindu Maha Sabha (HMS) state secretary Dharmendra has been arrested on charges of issuing threat to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the BJP government in Karnataka over the demolition of a temple in Mysuru, police sources said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 17-Year-Old Gang Raped in Muzaffarnagar, Video Shared on Social Media.

At a press conference here on Saturday, Dharmendra had said if the demolition of temples continued in the state, the Sabha will not spare the 'spineless' BJP government headed by Bommai.

Also Read | Vodafone-Idea Offers Special Cashback Benefits on Apple iPhone 13 Pre-Order.

"We had not spared Gandhi. You are nothing to us at all. We will not spare you also," he had said, mentioning the names of Chief Minister Bommai, former CM Yediyurappa and state Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle.

"We feel pity on the Sangh Parivar organisations who are taking up the fight against temple demolition. If they are sincere, they should defeat the BJP in the coming elections and back Hindu Maha Sabha which is the party of Hindutva,” he had said.

Police sources said a case against Dharmendra has been registered on charges of IPC sections 120 (B) for criminal conspiracy, 153 (A) (promoting enmity between religious groups), 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Sabha leaders Rajesh Pavithran, Prem, Sandeep and other functionaries will also be questioned, they said.

Earlier, reacting to Dharmendra's remarks, HMS state president Lohith Kumar had filed a complaint against him for misusing the name of the organisation to criticise the BJP government. Barke police had registered an FIR based on the complaint.

Meanwhile, HMS leader Rajesh Pavithran issued a statement condemning the police for registering a case against him and others. "Police have registered cases against HMS leaders including me who were not present at the press meet," he alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)