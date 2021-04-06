Jammu, Apr 6 (PTI) Three anti-personnel mines were found and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion by the Bomb Disposal Squad in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The mines, which have gathered rust indicating that they had remained buried for a very long time, were found by a local resident during excavation work adjoining his field in Dera village around 7.45 pm on Monday, a police official said.

He said a police party immediately rushed to the spot and secured the place before informing the Samba police's Bomb Disposal Squad.

A team rushed to the scene and the explosive devices were destroyed in a controlled explosion without causing any damage, the official said.

