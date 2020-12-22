New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly duping over 250 job seekers on the pretext of offering them appointment in banks, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Amit Kumar (33), Bhawna (32) and Megha (22), were running a call centre in East Delhi's Lakshmi Nagar for one-and-a-half years and have defrauded people of around Rs 75 lakh, they said.

On receving a complaint from a woman who was deceived by the gang, the Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police initiated a probe and arrested the three accused, police said.

According to the complainant, she had registered on various job portals and was contacted by a person, who claimed to be from a recruitment agency, informing her that she has been shortlisted for a job at a reputed multi-national bank and had to pay for the registration charges.

She was contacted by multiple people claiming to be from the bank. Various rounds of "interviews" were conducted, after which she was told that she has been selected for the job.

She was made to deposit money at every step of the process on various pretexts such as security deposit, physical verification of documents, interview scheduling, and duped of Rs 1.34 lakh, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy said a raid was conducted at the call centre and the mastermind Amit Kumar was arrested along with his other associates.

The devices used in the offence have been seized, police said, adding further investigation was underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)