Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): In a joint operation of the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh and the Mainpuri police, three persons were arrested and about 213 kg of ganja was recovered, the police said.

In a press release in Hindi, the police said, "On Thursday, STF Uttar Pradesh in cooperation with Mainpuri police arrested three accused for trading intoxicant at inter-state level. Around 213 kg of illegal ganja was recovered which is worth approximately Rs 12 lakh in the international level."

Also Read | NEET 2020, JEE Won’t be Postponed, Confirms Education Secretary Amit Khare.

The press release added the accused have been identified as Niwas Vishwas, Mahendra Singh and Rakesh Gaur. The accused were arrested on August 20 at 9.30 pm in Mainpuri.

A truck, a car and three mobile phones were also recovered from their possession.

Also Read | Srisailam Plant Fire: 9 Dead in Blaze at Telangana Hydroelectric Power Plant; President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi Express Grief.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 18, 20, 22 and 60 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)