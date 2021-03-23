North 24 Pargana (West Bengal) [India], March 23 (ANI): Three BJP workers on Monday were allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in the Rahara area of Khardaha Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district.

The BJP workers said that the incident took place when they were writing party slogans on a wall in the Rahara area.

On Sunday, a TMC worker was allegedly killed by BJP cadres near Netura bus stand area. He was identified as Durga Soren. Police said he was admitted to Jhargram hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

