New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Delhi Police has registered a case after three youth allegedly set a fire outside a house in the Bhajanpura area of northeast Delhi by pouring some flammable liquid on a motorcycle and a cycle.

The police saw CCTV footage from a camera installed in the neighbourhood following a complaint by the affected family. The incident occurred on January 8 night.

Also Read | Air India Peeing Incident: Shankar Mishra Says Woman Urinated on Her Own Seat in New York-Delhi Flight, Says ‘I Am Not the Accused’.

Police officials said a case has been registered against three unidentified people who set a motorcycle and bicycle on fire outside the house and fled away.

"We received a complaint from Nafees, a resident of Vinay Park in Bhajanpura, about fire engulfing the outside area of the house. We registered a case on the basis of the victim's statement," the official said.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Youth Ends Life by Hanging Himself During Video Call With Girlfriend in Nadia District.

They said the complaint was received on Thursday.

Nafees told the police that on January 8 night he was sleeping with his family when suddenly they noticed fire outside the house and they fled to safety.

The victim said the next day he saw footage from a CCTV camera installed in the neighbourhood and was shocked to see that three youth "poured some flammable liquid" on a motorcycle and bicycle, setting them on fire.

Police officials said they are trying to identify the accused on the basis of CCTV footage and further investigation is being carried out. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)