Firozabad (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) Three children drowned in the river Yamuna in Nagla Khangar area of the district on Wednesday, police said.

Police sources said the children -- all aged around 10 -- had gone to graze their animals in a jungle. They entered the river to take bath and drowned.

Divers were pressed to fish out the bodies from the river.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Sirsaganj Navneet Goel said the families of the children requested that autopsy not be conducted on the bodies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)