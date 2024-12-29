Kota, Dec 29 (PTI) Three children were electrocuted in separate incidents in Kota and Jhalawar in Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

In Kota, Karan (11) was electrocuted while he was trying to pull down a kite stuck on a powerline in Teachers Colony in the Mahaveer Nagar police station area, they said.

The boy was pulling at the kite's 'manjha' coated with metal powders and was electrocuted. His brother Rahul (9), who was standing a few metres away, also suffered an electric shock, Station House Officer (SHO) Mahendra Maru said.

A case has been registered in the matter. The body was handed over to the boy's family after post-mortem. Rahul has been discharged from hospital, he said.

In Jhalawar, Devkaran Meena (10) and Yash Bagri (8) died on the spot when a high-tension wire fell on them while they were playing in a field outside their house in Eklera town, Circle Inspector (CI) Rajesh Pathak said.

People from nearby fields rushed the two boys to the local hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

The boys' family has lodged a complaint against the concerned power company, accusing it of negligence. An FIR has been registered in the matter, Pathak said.

The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem, the CI said.

