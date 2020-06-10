India News | Three Children Get Stuck in Building Lift; Rescued by Firemen

Thane, Jun 10 (PTI) Three children, including a girl, who were trapped inside the lift of their housing complex, were rescuedby a team of firemen here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in a housing society in the Tilak Chowk area of Kalyan town, said local Sub Fire Officer Namdeo Chowdhary.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Demands Resumption of Mumbai Locals for Movement of Staff on Essential Services Duty: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 10, 2020:.

Chowdhary said the children, two of them siblings aged four and 12 and another an eight-year-old girl, got stuck in the elevator on the third floor of the five-storey building due to some malfunctioning in the equipment.

Residents of the building and security staff called the Fire Brigade.

Also Read | Aaditya Thackeray Shares Mumbai COVID-19 Stats, Says' COVID-19 Fatality Rate Decreased in the City, Doubling Rate At 24.5 Days'.

A team of firemen reached the spot and rescued the children within 10 minutes, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)