New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Three minors got injured on Saturday evening in a celebratory firing during a function in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said.

According to the police, they received information around 7 pm that three children have been injured due to firing.

Also Read | Tiranga DP for WhatsApp and Tricolour HD Images for Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan; Know Steps To Change Profile Picture for Indian Independence Day Celebration.

Police reached the spot at J-block, Jhuggie area, Seelampur where it was revealed that a function was being organised by Qutubddin to celebrate the birth of his child, a senior police officer said.

During the celebration, Aamir alias Hamza fired a bullet. The bullet rebounded from the ground and injured three children, aged about seven to eight years who were playing there, the officer said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Bodies of Two Minor Girls Found Inside Well in Khargone.

The children were shifted to the hospital and are out of danger. Efforts are on to apprehend the accused person, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)