Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) A fire broke out in three coaches of an empty train in Haryana's Rohtak on Thursday, a Government Railway Police official said.

He said the train was parked in a stabling point at the Rohtak railway station when the three coaches caught fire, the cause of which was being ascertained.

The Fire Department personnel brought the flames under control after some time.

The incident, however, did not have any impact on railway services, he said, adding “it was an empty rake and no injuries were reported in the incident.”

