Hyderabad, Jan 6 (PTI) The Central Committee of the CPI(M) will hold its three-day meeting here from January 7, party sources said on Thursday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Dispenses Rs 4,314 Crore Loans to Over 5,06,995 MSMEs.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Tripura former CM Manik Sarkar, politburo member Prakash Karat and other leaders are attending the meeting, they said.

Also Read | BJP Will Win Elections in 2022, Form Govt in 2024, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The party will deliberate on the draft resolutions to be adopted at the party's All India Conference to be held in April in Kerala, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)