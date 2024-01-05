Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 5 (ANI): The 3-day-long Livestock and Poultry Show 2023-24 started in Guwahati on Friday.

The show will continue until January 7 at the College of Veterinary Science Playground, Khanapara, in Guwahati.

The show is organised by the Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department and the Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation.

The show aims to foster meaningful interactions between business leaders in the livestock sector and potential farmer entrepreneurs.

Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora, Sikkim Minister Lok Nath Sharma, MP Queen Oja and other senior officials were present.

Minister Bora said that the government has been working towards advancing the livestock sector in the state.

"Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's Assam government has been working towards advancing the livestock sector in the state, recognising its immense potential for growth. This sector not only offers self-employment opportunities for the youth but also plays a crucial role in strengthening the rural economy of our state," he said.

"The vision includes promoting growth through partnerships, knowledge transfer, and increased market access. Additionally, the show strives to enhance technology adoption and raise awareness about financial planning," Bora said.

He further said that, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Sarma, the Central and Assam governments have prioritised agriculture, livestock, and allied sectors, and various measures have been undertaken to ensure the prosperity and dignity of our farmers.

On the other hand, Manoj Saikia, Chairman of Assam Livestock & Poultry Corporation, said that they have organised a training programme for the farmers and seminars.

"Around 200 stalls are here and representatives from Delhi, West Bengal, Sikkim, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states have participated. We expect that more than 10,000 people will come here daily," Saikia said.

Sikkim Minister Lok Nath Sharma said, "We will have to concentrate in this livestock and poultry sector also towards Atmanirbhar Bharat."

"It is a good initiative by the Assam government. Sikkim is known as an organic farming state. Our government has also taken lots of initiatives for the farming sector," Sharma said.

According to the Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, seminar sessions, exhibitions, interactive sessions, and competitions will be held during the show. (ANI)

