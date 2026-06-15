India News | Three-day Raja Parba Celebrations Begin Across Odisha, Marking Onset of Monsoon

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 15 (ANI): The three-day Raja Parba festival is being celebrated across Odisha with traditional fervour and enthusiasm, marking the onset of the monsoon season and honouring womanhood, fertility and Mother Earth.

One of Odisha's most significant cultural festivals, Raja Parba is associated with agriculture, nature and the celebration of femininity. The festival commenced on June 14 and is observed through traditional customs, cultural activities and the preparation of special Odia delicacies.

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Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi described Raja Parba as a unique festival that celebrates women and Odisha's cultural traditions.

"Raja Parba is a truly extraordinary festival in Odisha, a celebration by women and for women, where we honour and revere womanhood. For three days, women enjoy themselves and prepare traditional Odia delicacies," Sarangi said.

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Highlighting the festival's connection with agriculture and the monsoon season, she added, "It marks the onset of the monsoon season, a time when paddy and other crops are sown. Thus, it is deeply connected to agriculture, to women, and to the earth itself."

Emphasising the importance of preserving cultural traditions, the BJP MP said, "Our goal must remain the same, that is to preserve our culture, enrich it further, and make it even more beautiful."

A three-day festival, 'Raja Parba', which celebrates the onset of monsoons and earth's womanhood, commenced from June 14 across Odisha and is associated with traditional customs, delicacies, and cultural festivities centred around reverence for nature.

The first, second and third days of 'Raja Parba' are called 'Pahili Rajo, 'Mithuna Sankranti', and Bhu Daaha' or 'Basi Raja', respectively. The fourth day, which marks the ceremonial bath, is called 'Vasumati Snana.' Conducted around mid-June every year, men also participate in this festival with full fervour.

The festival, which started as a tribal practice, is based on the belief that Mother Earth menstruates for those three days and she is given a ceremonial bath on the fourth day.

As part of the celebrations, girls wear new dresses, enjoy the 'Doli Jhula' and savour traditional delicacies, with some notable dishes being 'Podo Pitha', 'Manda Pitha' and 'Arisha Pitha'.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings on the occasion and highlighted the festival's deep connection with nature and cultural values.

"On the occasion of the harvest festival 'Raja', I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of the country, especially the people of Odisha," the President wrote in a post on X.

Describing the cultural essence of the festival, she said, "This inviting festival of the monsoon season is celebrated to honour the earth, the mother, and the clouds. Within the festivities of pithas, betel leaves, and swing games, Raja reminds us to live in harmony with nature."

The President further expressed hope that the values associated with the festival would inspire people towards collective progress and nation-building.

"I hope that this special essence of the Raja festival will inspire us to dedicate ourselves to nation-building," she added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)