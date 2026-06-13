India News | Three Decades of Strengthening Blood Safety: HLL Marks World Blood Donor Day 2026

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], June 13 (ANI): On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day 2026, HLL Lifecare Limited, a Mini Ratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening blood safety and transfusion services through indigenous manufacturing and healthcare innovation.

Established in 1995, HLL's Blood Bag Manufacturing Facility at Akkulam, Thiruvananthapuram, has been supporting hospitals, blood banks and healthcare institutions with quality blood bag systems for the past three decades. The facility currently has an installed production capacity of 12.5 million Single Blood Bag Equivalents (SBE) annually and is undertaking initiatives to further enhance its manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.

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Manufactured under the brands HL Haemopack and Donato, HLL's blood bag systems are supplied across India through its network of regional offices and exported to more than 25 countries across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

HLL's blood bag technology was developed in collaboration with the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), reflecting India's strength in indigenous healthcare innovation.

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To mark World Blood Donor Day, HLL will conduct a blood donation camp, awareness session, and bike rally at its Akkulam facility, reinforcing the importance of voluntary blood donation and safe blood transfusion practices.

HLL salutes the voluntary blood donors whose selfless contributions save millions of lives every year and remains committed to strengthening safe blood systems in India and beyond.

For 30 years, HLL Lifecare's Akkulam facility has been supporting blood banks and healthcare institutions through quality blood bag systems, contributing to safer transfusions and stronger healthcare systems in India and across the world. (ANI)

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