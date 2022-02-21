Azamgarh, Feb 21 (PTI) Three people died and around 10 hospitalised after they consumed countrymade liquor bought from a government vend here, an official said on Monday.

Azamgarh District Magistrate Amrit Tripathi said the incident took place on Sunday evening. Three people died after consuming countrymade liquor bought from the shop in Mahul nagar panchayat under the Ahraula police station area.

The dead have been identified as Ram Karan Sonkar (55), Rampreet (55) and Jhabbu Sonkar (52), he said.

He said around 10 people have been hospitalised.

Police are probing the matter and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the DM added.

