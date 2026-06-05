India News | Three Died, One Injured as Crane Overturns During Jewar Airport Flyover Construction in Faridabad

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 5 (ANI): A crane overturned during the construction of the Jewar Airport flyover in Faridabad, officials said, adding that rescue operations are ongoing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Pratik Agrawal, said the incident occurred due to adverse weather conditions during ongoing construction work.

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Agrawal said, "Due to adverse weather conditions, the crane, which was mounted on the container, crashed down onto the container itself. Based on the information gathered so far, there were four people inside the container. We have successfully rescued one individual alive, though injured. The SDRF team stationed here has also recovered three bodies."

Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)