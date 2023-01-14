Hisar (Haryana), Jan 14 (PTI) Three persons drowned when their car fell into a canal near the Pipla bridge, about 40 km from here, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred around 11 pm on Friday, they said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu| Pot Preparations Underway in Full-swing in Madurai Ahead of the Pongal … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The victims have been identified as Krishan (36), Rakesh (50) and Mukesh (47). They were all residents of Garhi Ujla Khan village in Sonipat district, Bass police station SHO Pavitar Kumar said.

They were returning to their village from Punjab, he said.

Also Read | Video: TMC Worker Slaps Man in North 24 Parganas for Approaching West Bengal Minister Rathin Ghosh With Complaints About Local Civic Amenities.

Krishan Kumar, who hailed from the same village, suffered injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hansi.

The bodies have been taken to Civil Hospital - Hansi for post mortem, Kumar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)