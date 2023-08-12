Daman, Aug 12 (PTI) Three men drowned while bathing in a creek in Daman district of the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Saturday, police said.

A local rescue team fished out the bodies of three men from a creek at Bamanpuja in the district, an official said.

The trio parked their car and went for a bath in a relatively isolated area. They were swept away by the strong current and started drowning. Their friend called locals for help and the fire department was alerted, he said.

The bodies of Sandeep Negi (22), Krishna Bohra (25) and Rohit (32) were retrieved from the creek, the official said.

