Jammu, Jun 21 (PTI) Three alleged drug peddlers including a woman were arrested with more than Rs 2.37 lakh in cash and some heroin in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

Noori of Bari Brahmana, Sanjay Kumar alias "Sanju", and Amit Kumar alias "Gosh", both residents of Katra, were arrested in raids from separate places in Balole during the intervening night of June 20 and 21, a police spokesman said.

The arrests came on a tip-off, which was followed by late night raids.

"Seeing through their changed modus operandi, police intensified patrolling in the target area and also conducted raids, resulting in the arrest of the three notorious peddlers and recovery of Rs 2,37,750 and heroin valuing Rs 75,000," the spokesman said.

He said Noori happened to be one of the top heroin suppliers operating from Balole Nallah and had been supplying heroin to the drug peddlers to almost the entire Jammu region.

"She used to frequently change her contact numbers and locations to evade arrest. Noori's arrest is a big success in the ongoing drive against the menace," the spokesman said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Benam Tosh said a total of 54 heroin suppliers including eight women have been arrested in the past five months.

Efforts are on to arrest several others who have been booked under several charges of drug trafficking, the officer said, adding two hardcore heroin suppliers have also been detained and sent to jail under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

