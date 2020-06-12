Balrampur (Chattisgarh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Three elephants have been found dead in Chhattisgarh this week causing concern among forest officials.

Death of an elephant was reported in the Balrampur district and a three-day-old carcass of an elephant was found in Gopalpur village of Rajpur forest area of Chattisgarh on Thursday.

Another death of an elephant was reported from a forest in Surajpur district on Wednesday.

The state has reported three cases of elephant deaths over the past few days in the Surguja range.

Officials said they were concerned about the elephant deaths and a team of doctors will be investigating the cause of death of these elephants.

"According to preliminary reports, a pregnant elephant died after its heart stopped working, another died after it consumed a toxic substance. Report of the death of the third elephant is awaited," said Chhattisgarh Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar. (ANI)

