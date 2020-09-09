Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 9 (PTI): Three fishermen drowned when their boat capsized in the rough seas here on Wednesday as heavy rains lashed parts of Kerala.

The three, who had put out to sea from the nearby coastal town of Anchuthengu, drowned when their boat overturned due to the rough sea and strong waves.

The deceased were identified as Thankappan Elias (55), Alex (47) and Praveen (33).

Their bodies have been recovered and taken to Chirayankeezhu Taluk hospital mortuary, a government press release said.

The capital city of Thiruvananthapuram received 10 cm rains with low lying areas getting water logged.

Five families were shifted to relief camps, the release said.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea as strong winds with speed ranging from 45-55 kmph is likely to prevailalong and off Kerala coast from Wednesday. PTI

