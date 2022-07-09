Jaipur, Jul 9 (PTI) At least three pilgrims from Rajasthan were among those killed in a flash flood near the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Mohanlal, Sunita Wadhwa and Sushil Khatri, all from the Sri Ganganagar district, a Disaster Management and Relief Department official said.

At least 16 people have died in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the Amarnath cave shrine on Friday. Twenty-five injured people were rushed to hospitals and many are feared trapped under the debris, according to officials.

The Disaster Management and Relief Department official said some of the bodies are yet to be identified. Local officials are in touch with the Jammu and Kashmir administration, and complete information is being collected.

Searches for the missing people continued near the Amarnath cave shrine without a break on Saturday after tents and community kitchens were swept away by the flash flood and landslides.

The annual Amarnath Yatra, which began on June 30, has been suspended following the tragedy and a decision on its resumption will be taken after rescue operations get over, according to officials.

