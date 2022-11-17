Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 17 (ANI): Three persons, including a juvenile, were arrested for trying to carry out an explosion on a railway track in Udaipur, the police said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, the Additional Director General of Police (ADG) SOG/ATS Ashok Rathore said, "We have arrested three accused persons, one of whom is a juvenile, in connection with an attempt to blow up a railway track in Udaipur."

The ADG further informed that the accused persons had a dispute over compensation and a job in exchange for a piece of land acquired by Hindustan Zinc.

The ADG, however, informed that the accused had nothing to do with the gelatin sticks found near the Som river in Dungarpur.

"During interrogation, they said they did not want to harm anyone. They only wanted to draw the attention of the authorities in order to get their dispute resolved. The accused have nothing to do with the gelatin sticks found near Som river in Dungarpur," the ADG said.

Earlier, some explosives were found in Aspur, almost 70 kms away from the Odha Railway bridge blast site in Udaipur, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Later, it was found that the explosives were from the Rajasthan Explosives and Chemicals Limited (RECL) factory in the Dhaulpur district of Rajasthan and were reportedly sent to Ajmer.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, around 186 kg gelatine rods were recovered in the Dungarpur city of Rajasthan, as per the official statement by the police.

Aspur station officer Savai Singh told ANI that locals informed the police about the presence of gelatin rods. The rods were seized and kept at the police station.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kamal Kumar said the police received information that the gelatin rods had been dumped in the Som river.

Gelatine rods are primarily used for mining and carrying out explosions.

Train services on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad route was suspended on November 13 after an explosion took place on the broad gauge line.

The explosion, which was reported near the Odha railway bridge on the Slumber-Megha highway on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, caused damage to railway tracks.

Following the incident, teams from the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were rushed to the spot to probe the matter. (ANI)

