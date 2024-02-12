Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly bludgeoning a 22-year-old man to death in broad daylight in the western suburbs here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Khairani Road in Sakinaka on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP's Political Affairs Committee To Discuss Party Candidates for LS Polls, Alliance With Congress.

The police have arrested the accused, Anaâs Sheikh (21), Gulfaraz Khan (25) and Afzal Sayyed, for the murder of Shoeb Ansari, he said.

Ansari was walking on the road when the trio, who were on a motorcycle, brushed past him. This led to an altercation, and the accused allegedly started hitting him and bludgeoned him to death with a paver block, the official said.

Also Read | NEET 2024: Registration Begins, Gain Exam Pattern Insights Along with Mock Test Papers.

A passerby rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, he said.

Based on technical evidence, the trio were nabbed within 24 hours, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)