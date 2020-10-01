Mathura, Oct 1 (PTI) Mathura police said Thursday they have arrested three members of a gang involved in incidents of robbery on highways and expressways in the district.

Two motorbikes, over 900 gm of silver ornaments, Rs 1.10 lakh cash, three country-made guns and three live and three used cartridges were seized from them after their arrest near Khayara bridge, they said, adding three of their associates, however, managed to flee after jumping off the motorbikes.

The accused have been found to be involved in at least two incidents of highway robbery, SSP Gaurav Grover said.

Efforts to nab those who escaped have been intensified, Grover said.

