Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Three persons have been arrested in the Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday for possession of leopard skin.

Santosh Singh, Superintendent of Police informed that the accused were arrested after police seized leopard skin from their car in Rajnandgaon district.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rainfall Over Northwest and Northeast India During Next 5 Days.

"During a search, the police seized a leopard skin kept inside a luggage trunk in a vehicle," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)