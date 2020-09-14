Pune, Sep 14 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly ransacking a clinic here after a doctor asked one of them to wait till he checks a patient and then attend him, said a police officer on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday evening in the Vadgaon area on Sinhgad Road.

Also Read | Ashish Mathur Is a Known Name in Choreography Giving Too Many Music Videos With Top Celebrities.

The officer said while the doctor was checking a patient in his clinic, one of the accused came inside and insisted that he treat his injured finger.

"The doctor told him to wait outside as he was already attending a patient. The response angered the other two accused who were standing outside the clinic.

Also Read | Onion Export Banned by Govt of India With Immediate Effect.

"They barged inside and damaged the cabin glass using a sharp weapon," he said.

While they were ransacking the clinic, a piece of broken glass hit the complainant (the doctor), leaving him injured, the officer said.

"We have arrested all three accused and registered a case against them under relevant sections of the IPC, the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, among others," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)