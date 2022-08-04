Gurugram, Aug 4 (PTI) With the arrest of three accused, police on Thursday claimed to have cracked the robbery at elderly woman's home in Sector 57 here.

The robbery happened Tuesday night in the posh Ansal Florence Elite society in Sector 57, as Rama Sharma slept on the ground floor, and her husband on the first floor of their bungalow, due to some renovation work going on in the house.

Also Read | CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Invites Investors As Madhya Pradesh Signs MoU for First Phase of Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project.

Sharma was attacked by at least four masked men, who tied her up, gagged her mouth, and fled with two gold bangles and a mobile phone they found in the house, police said.

The accused were produced in a city court on Thursday which remanded them in 2-days police custody. A worker in the house had planned a robbery with friends, said police.

Also Read | Justice UU Lalit Set to Take Over NV Ramana As the Next Chief Justice of India; Here's Everything You Need To Know About Him.

ACP, crime Preetpal Singh Sangwan said that within 30 hours of the incident, the crime branch, Sikanderpur team arrested three miscreants from village Ullawas. The accused were identified as Mohammad Anjar, Najimul alias Sajan and Hasim Ansari. The mastermind behind the robbery were Mohammad Anjar and Hasim Ansari who called Najimul from Mumbai and two others who are also identified as Saiful and Salman alias Ashraf.

The accused Najimul alias Sajan, who lives in Mumbai, revealed to police that he was very fond of making videos on Tiktok. Till two years ago, he used to earn well but he was not earning now due to the closure of Tiktok in the country. In such a situation, he started looting and he reached Gurugram for robbery while called by his friends.

“During interrogation the accused revealed that Mohammad Anjar and Hasim Ansari had worked as labourers in renovation at the house of the elderly couple. On asking for wages, the elderly couple used to give Rs 2000 for every labour. In such a situation, they hatched a plan as the couple had lot of money and lived alone at home. Anjar and Ansari called his friend Najimul alias Sajan in Mumbai and two others to commit robbery”, said inspector Bijender Singh, head of crime unit, Sikanderpur.

“We have taken the three accused on two days remand and recovered a iron rod from their possession. Our teams are on job and conduct raids to nab two other accused who be nabbed as earliest possible”, said ACP Sangwan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)