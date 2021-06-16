Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) The crime branch of Mumbai police arrested three persons who were trying to sell Ambergris or the vomit of whale valued about Rs 2.7 crore from suburban Mulund, an official said on Wednesday.

On receiving the information, unit-4 of the crime branch along with a forest officer raided a room at the Bomate Chawl on Tuesday evening and picked up three persons with the Ambergris weighing 2.7 kg, he said.

The samples of the seized Ambergris were sent to marine biologists for examination.

A case was registered against the three persons under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and they were arrested, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

The sale of Ambergris, which is used to make perfume, is prohibited by law as the sperm whale is an endangered species that is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

