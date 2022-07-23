Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth over Rs 18 lakh in Dongri area of south Mumbai on Saturday, police said.

The Azad Maidan unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) apprehended Imran Abdul Aziz Khan (42) and Abdul Azim Karim alias Azim Bawa (35) from J J Hospital Road while patrolling the area, an official said.

Following a search, the police recovered 35 gm of mephedrone from the duo, he said.

During interrogation, the accused provided information about their aide Nadim Salim Sarotia (34), who had given them the contraband, he said.

Accordingly, a raid was conducted in Nagpada area and Sarotia was apprehended with 90 gm of the substance, the official said, adding that the total value of the seizure was Rs 18.75 lakh.

