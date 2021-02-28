Banda (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) Police here on Sunday arrested three people with over 18 kg of ganja, an official said.

Circle Officer Siyaram said acting on a tip-off, police raided Palhari village and arrested Rajendra Patel, Lavkush Patel and Shravan Patel and recovered 18.750 kg of ganja.

He said the accused were involved in the ganja smuggling for a long time and added that a case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act.

