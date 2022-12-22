Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Two brothers and their maternal uncle died due to electrocution when they stepped in a well to repair borwell motor in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said.

The incident happened in Jodhdas village on Wednesday night, Rayla Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Choudhary said.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections To Be Advanced? CM Basavaraj Bommai Dismisses Congress Speculation of Early Polls.

The deceased were identified as Suresh Gurjar (30), his brother Sonu Gurjar (20) and their maternal uncle Shivlal Gurjar (35), the SHO said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem on Thursday, he said, adding further investigation is on.

Also Read | MP Shocker: Woman Confined to House, Gang-Raped By Five For Six Days in Chhatarpur; Accused Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)