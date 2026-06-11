India News | Three Indian Seafarers Confirmed Dead After Attack on Vessel Near Hormuz; Deoria Family Mourns Loss of Shivanand Chaurasia

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): The family of Indian seafarer Shivanand Chaurasia was left devastated after they got to know that he was among the three Indian sailors initially reported missing and now confirmed dead following an attack on the Palau-flagged vessel MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz.

Relatives and neighbours of Shivanand broke down upon receiving confirmation of his death, with multiple members crying heavily after hearing the news. Shivanand Chaurasia, a resident of Surauli village under Surauli police station limits in Deoria district, had been working at sea for several months to support his family.

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His brother-in-law, Sanjay Chaurasia, said the family last spoke to him shortly before the incident.

"We received information from the office; there are two children. We spoke the evening before last; he mentioned he was on an Iranian ship but didn't say anything else," he told ANI.

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His father, Ramji Chaurasia, broke down while recalling their last conversation.

"We received news that a bomb hit the ship... the boy had left about 8-9 months ago... we spoke at 9 PM the night before last... he said everything was fine," he said, before breaking into tears.

Neighbour Rohan Shahi said Shivanand was the sole breadwinner of the family and had worked hard to secure a job at sea.

"He was the sole breadwinner; he was gradually improving the family's situation. He had struggled a lot to get this job on the ship... three young men became casualties in the attack on the ship, and he was one of them," he said.

The incident relates to an attack on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello, where 24 Indian crew members were onboard. Officials confirmed that 21 were rescued, while three were initially reported missing.

General Secretary of the Forward Seamen's Union of India, Manoj Yadav, earlier in the day, said communication with the vessel had been disrupted, and details were still emerging.

"We have been unable to establish a connection with the ship," Yadav told ANI, adding, "The latest information I have indicates that two have died, while the Chief Engineer is still reported as missing" during initial updates.

He further said that the three affected sailors were from different Indian states. "The three are from Himachal Pradesh, Deoria (Uttar Pradesh), and Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Yadav further said that he believes US naval forces were aware of the nationalities of those onboard the vessels and that detention could have been considered as an alternative if instructions were not followed.

"I absolutely refuse to believe that the US lacked information regarding the nationalities of the people on board those ships. That is simply not possible. I am 101% certain that US naval forces knew exactly how many Indians and foreign nationals were on those vessels. If the ships failed to heed their instructions, detaining them was a viable alternative," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Oman stated, "We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details."

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating rescue efforts with authorities in Oman.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation," the MEA had said.

Expressing concern over escalating tensions in the region, the MEA added that repeated attacks on shipping were "deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region."

India also reiterated its call for de-escalation.

"We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the MEA said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)