Hardoi (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested three suspected inter-state smugglers and recovered 230 gm of smack from their possession, police said on Sunday.

The three were arrested on Saturday with the help of local police.

The estimated value of the recovered contraband is Rs 25 lakh, they said, adding that Rs 2.10 lakh was also recovered from them.

Police Circle Officer, Baghauli, Vikas Jaiswal said that on a tip off, the STF team stopped an SUV on the Lucknow-Hardoi road and recovered the contraband.

The arrested smugglers have been identified as Azim, Vinay Kumar Yadav and Mohammad Sabir, all residents of Barabanki district.

An FIR under relevant sections has been lodged against them.

