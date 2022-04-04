Sipahijala (Tripura) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Sipahijala district and session court on Monday sent three suspected Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorists to police custody till April 7.

The suspects were arrested based on a specific case lodged with the Jatrapur police station of Sonamura under Sepahijala district.

Also Read | India, Japan 2+2 Dialogue Set to Take Place in Mid-April in Tokyo.

The arrested persons were identified as Imran Hossain (24), Hameed Ali (34) and Abul Kahsem (32) late on Saturday night.

"The Court has called for the case diary in connection with the case. Till April 07 next, they will remain in jail custody and on production, the Court will hear the police's prayer for remand", said SDPO Sonamura Banoj Biplab Das. The police have sought five days of police remand for interrogation.

Also Read | National Panchayati Raj Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi to Visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 24, Says BJP Leader Ashok Kaul.

A team of central intelligence agencies also reached Tripura on Sunday and henceforth, the arrests were made. Police sources said, on March 13 last, active JMB cadres, Jaheer Uddin and Akhil Ahmed were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

After interrogation, the central agencies have got tipped off about Imran Hossain (24), a resident of Sepahijala's Khadyakhola village. Accordingly, the police detained him for interrogation.

In initial questioning, two more names of the same area--Hameed Ali (34) and Abul Kashem (32) came forth before the police. All the detained persons were then shifted to Bishalgarh police station for grilling.

The central intelligence agency sleuths also joined the interrogation process, said police sources. After almost 24 hours, they were shown arrested in the police register.

A specific case bearing case number 15/22 was lodged with the Jatrapur police station in connection with the incident. Charges were framed invoking several sections of IPC such as 120(B), 121, 124(a) and sections 13(2), 18, 18(b), 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. All the sections are non-bailable in nature, police sources said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)