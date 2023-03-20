Rishikesh (U'khand), Mar 19 (PTI) A woman and two children were killed and 10 injured when a car fell into a gorge in the Laxman Jhula area of Uttarakhand's Pauri district, police said on Sunday.

Inspector-in-charge Vinod Kumar Gosain said the car occupants were on the way to Neelkanth temple.

He said the woman and two children died on the spot while the injured were admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment.

