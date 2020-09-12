Kota (Raj), Sep 12 (PTI) At least three persons died and two others suffered injuries in three separate road accidents in Bundi and Kota districts of Rajasthan on Saturday, police said.

A 30-year-old man was killed after the car he was travelling in rammed into the rear of a truck around 2 am near the Chittor road overbridge on NH-52 in Bundi, they said.

While Balveer Singh Rajput, a resident of Eklera town of Jhalawar district, died on the spot, his driver Rajendra Mali alias Raju (30) of the same town was injured in the accident under the Bundi Sadar police station area, they added.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident. The injured was taken to hospital, police said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Saturday morning. A case of negligent driving was registered against the unidentified truck driver, who is yet to be traced, they said.

In another incident under the same police station area on Saturday evening, two persons on a motorcycle lost balance of it, causing the vehicle to crash into the iron railings on roadside near Jaton Ka Ramnagar village of Bundi city, police said.

Laxmichand Yadav (40), resident of Faitahgarh in Baran district, died in the accident while Purshottam Yadav (55), resident of Dhaneshwar in Bundi district, suffered injuries, said Bundi Sadar police station Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI)Shivraj Singh.

The critically injured was rushed to MBS Hospital in Kota while the body was placed in the mortuary of Bundi district hospital for post-mortem to be carried out after arrival of his family members, the ASI said.

A 30-year-old man, identified as Ashish Verma, a resident of Mahaveer Nagar in Kota, was run over by a speeding truck in Udhyog Nagar police station area of the city around 4 pm on Saturday, Circle Inspector (CI) Pramender Rawat said.

The truck driver was rounded up and his vehicle seized, the CI said.

A case of negligent driving was registered against the truck driver. The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem and the matter is being probed, he said.

