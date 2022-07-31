Etawah (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) Three people were killed and four others injured when a speeding truck rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Kapil Deo Singh said the truck hit the auto carrying seven passengers travelling from Bakewar town in Ikdil police station area of ??the district towards Etawah.

He said the high-impact collision left the auto-rickshaw completely damaged and its passengers were thrown on the road.

Aslam (45), Piyush (20) and Vijay were killed on the spot, the SP said. He said that four people, including the auto-rickshaw driver, were injured and taken to hospital.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and initiated investigation into the matter.

