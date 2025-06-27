Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 27 (PTI) A tanker speeding down the Delhi-Lucknow national highway ran over a group of people standing by the roadside, killing three and seriously injuring four, police said on Friday.

The accident took place Thursday night near Fiel Nagar village in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district. The driver fled the scene after the crash.

"A car had stopped along the road and the occupants were conversing with some acquaintances on a motorcycle when a tanker coming from Shahjahanpur rammed into the group," Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI.

The impact of the crash was so severe that a motorcycle parked near the group got stuck under the tanker and was dragged for a long distance.

Those killed were identified as Yogesh Kumar Kuril (40), Vivek Mishra (43), and Mubashir Ali (38). They were declared dead on arrival.

The four people injured are undergoing treatment at the government medical college, Dwivedi said.

The tanker has been seized, and efforts are underway to trace the driver.

