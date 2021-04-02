Tikamgarh (MP), Apr 2 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed when their motorcycle collided with a speeding car on Tikamgarh-Jatara Road in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The accident took place when the victims were travelling to their farm, Jatara police station in-charge Himanshu Choube said.

The victims Jagdish Sahu (55), his wife Sukhvati (50) and son Dhaniram (32) were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

The accused car owner fled leaving the vehicle at the scene and search is on to nab him, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

