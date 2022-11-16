Gondia (Maha), Nov 16 (PTI) Three persons were killed and six others injured on Wednesday in a collision between a truck and a passenger cab in Gondia district of Maharashtra, police said.

Prima facie, the accident occurred when the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle near Bhusaritola village, an official said.

The injured persons were rushed to a private hospital in Gondia city.

Eyewitnesses told police that the truck suffered a tyre burst before the collision.

