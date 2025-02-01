Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Three persons were killed in a collision between two cars on a highway in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on the Ahmedpur-Ahmednagar Highway in Kej taluka around 11 pm on Friday, an official said.

Also Read | SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in, Know Steps To Download.

He said both cars were severely damaged in the collision at Chandan Savargaon, and efforts were underway to identify the victims, all male.

Two men were killed on the spot, while the third victim was declared dead at a hospital, the official said.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Belonging to Scheduled Tribe ST Community Molested in State University, FIR Lodged.

People in the vicinity tried to help the victims and informed the police, he said, adding that a team from Yusuf Wadgaon police station reached the spot, and a probe was underway.

The official said the accident caused traffic congestion on the highway for some time, and the cause of the collision is being investigated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)